Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,129.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $741,647 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

