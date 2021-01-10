Starbase (STAR) One Day Volume Hits $4,290.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Starbase has a market cap of $303,422.42 and approximately $4,290.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

