StarDEX Price Tops $0.0460 on Major Exchanges (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, StarDEX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarDEX has a market cap of $257,973.50 and $14,420.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.22 or 0.04302276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00309137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,613,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

