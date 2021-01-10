STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.21

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, DSX, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, IDCM, Kyber Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, DSX and Tokens.net. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

