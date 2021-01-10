State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 14,306 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

