State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 358 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,433,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,236.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,005.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,245.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.