State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,038 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

EXC opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

