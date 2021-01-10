State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

