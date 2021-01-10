State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $59.00 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,184,617 shares of company stock valued at $194,642,252. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

