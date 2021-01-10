State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.47 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -420.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

