State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $349.61 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.22, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,259 shares of company stock worth $79,630,101. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

