State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.