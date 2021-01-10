State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

