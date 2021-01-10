State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after buying an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in VeriSign by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.94 and its 200-day moving average is $205.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $1,281,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,385 shares in the company, valued at $186,511,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,670 shares of company stock worth $8,350,121 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

