State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,199,000 after buying an additional 803,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,543,396 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

