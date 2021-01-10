State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.36. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

