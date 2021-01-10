State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.88 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 972,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after purchasing an additional 665,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,580,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

