State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Welltower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,936,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $62.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

