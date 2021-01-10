State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,985 shares of company stock valued at $31,905,974. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAR stock opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

