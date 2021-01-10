State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.80 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

