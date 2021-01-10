State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

