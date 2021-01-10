State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.64 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of State Street worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

