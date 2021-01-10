State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.52 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.