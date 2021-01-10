State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Hess worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

HES opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

