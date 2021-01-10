State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.80 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

