State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,498 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $513.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $513.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

