State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,181 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 214.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $165.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

