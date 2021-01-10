State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST opened at $14.72 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

