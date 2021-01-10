State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock worth $10,252,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

