State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

NYSE:AVB opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

