State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

