State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

