State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

