State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,993 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

F opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

