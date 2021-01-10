State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,871 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.