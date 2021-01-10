State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,811 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 50,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $57.68 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

