State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,795 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.61.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.