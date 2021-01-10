State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,295 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after buying an additional 314,843 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 304.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $283.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.19. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,205 shares of company stock valued at $49,404,041. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

