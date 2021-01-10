State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,407 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional raised its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,201,373 shares of company stock worth $2,222,812,582 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

