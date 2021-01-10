State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,019 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Centene by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

NYSE CNC opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,724 shares of company stock valued at $28,566,367. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

