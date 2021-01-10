State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,743 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after buying an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after buying an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,418 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $307.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.92 and a 200 day moving average of $269.66. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.75.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

