State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,752 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $396.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.94 and a 200 day moving average of $366.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

