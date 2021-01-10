State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 252 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $919.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $891.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.67. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

