State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,138 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.