State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,559 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $306.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,007 shares of company stock valued at $86,947,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

