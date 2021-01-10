State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,672 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,131 shares of company stock worth $12,854,500 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

