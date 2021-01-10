State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,988 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $55,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $113.48 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

