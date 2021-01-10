State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,605 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

