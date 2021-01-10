State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,739 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

