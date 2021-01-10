State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 784 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $728.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $726.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

